Farmington Hills police officer charged after allegedly sexually assaulting police cadet

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Farmington Hills Police Officer has been charged after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a police cadet multiple times.

The alleged incidents happened on June 16, when, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant called the victim, stating that he was drunk and needed a ride. The victim claims that the officer tried to kiss and grope them in the vehicle, despite repeated demands to stop. The defendant allegedly tried to fondle the victim again when they were dropped off.

We're told that the cadet reported the incident to the police department the following day, and per department procedures, the case was referred to the Special Investigation Unit of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Michael Rybinski, a 31-year-old man from Wixom, has been charged with one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and three counts of 4th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 21 years in prison.

“We entrust law enforcement officers with great power,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “Breach of that trust undermines public safety, and makes us all feel less safe. Under no circumstances is this alleged behavior ever acceptable. I applaud this victim for her courage to come forward.”

