Farmington Hills police say suspect arrested in Woodland Hills Park homicide

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police say they have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 65-year-old man at Woodland Hills Park.

In late May, police identified the victim as 65-year-old Richard Allen Harris of Farmington Hills.

Harris' body was found in the Woodland Hills Park on May 3.

Police had released a sketch of a person of interest in the case and said some witnesses observed the person of interest in the Woodland Hills Park on May 3 prior to Harris' arrival, and others placed him in proximity to the victim.

Police say they arrested a 23-year-old Farmington Hills man on June 8. It's unclear whether the suspect who was arrested is the person in the sketch.

Farmington Hills police had stepped up patrols at city parks as detectives continued to investigate.

The medical examiner’s office said the victim died from multiple blunt force trauma.

An arraignment for the suspect is scheduled this morning at 10:30 a.m.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

