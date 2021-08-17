Farmington Hills police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in murder

(WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police and the U.S. Marshals are searching for a suspect who is wanted for allegedly murdering a man inside a home last week.

According to police, the murder happened inside a home on Concord Lane near 12 Mile and Drake Rd. around 4 a.m. on Aug. 13. A 911 call made from the home said a man was shot.

Police identified 43-year-old Kevin Moore as the suspect. He is 6-feet-1, 220 pounds and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt, driving a 2006 dark green Chevy Trailblazer with license plate EKS 0786.

Police also suspect that Moore was involved in another shooting in Detroit before the murder in Farmington Hills.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 and do not confront him.