Police uniforms stolen from Detroit cleaner overnight

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Farmington Hills police and Novi police say a number of police and fire uniforms were stolen during a break-in at the Perfect Cleaners in Detroit overnight.

According to police, the suspects also stole two vehicles from the cleaners on W. McNichols near Outer Drive on the city's west side.

We're told that the suspects stole vans with the uniforms inside. They contain just police and fire shirt and pants, no weapons, badges or other equipment, according to the Novi police chief.

Right now, it's not clear what vehicles were stolen, but police are expected to release more information shortly.

Continue to check back for vehicle and suspect description.