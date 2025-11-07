Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Farmington Public Schools closed Friday due to network interruption after car crash

generic school file
file photo
File photo
generic school file
Posted

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Public Schools announced that all of its schools will be closed on Friday due to fiber line damage that was caused by a car crash in the area.

Damage to the fiber line has disrupted some network operations including internet and phone services that are critical for learning, communication and safety, the district said.

Crews are working to restore services quickly.

The district said it will share updates when the issue is resolved and families will be notified when school can safely resume.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Bigger, Brighter and More Festive Than Ever!