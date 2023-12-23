Farmington Public Schools teacher to be contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune'

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit teacher will be a contestant on an upcoming episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” school officials said.

Tiffiny Lee, a fifth-grade teacher at Forest Elementary School in Farmington Hills, traveled to California in November for the show. The episode she’s on will air on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

Lee has worked with Farmington Public Schools for 22 years, the district said. She’s also worked at Warner Middle School, Wood Creek Elementary School and East Middle School.

According to the district, Lee has watched “Wheel of Fortune” since she was a child. She would watch the show with her college roommate, shouting out answers toward the TV. Lee and her roommate have applied to be contestants on the show for years, making it a yearly tradition.

In August, they were both selected for auditions. Lee had her first audition in September on Zoom. She recalled the audition being difficult.

“I was so nervous,” Lee said. “But my Forest colleagues encouraged me to smile and to just be myself.”

Just before Halloween, she learned she was chosen to be on the show. Lee, her daughter Brooklyn and her sister Traci went to California for the show in November.

“Being on the set of 'Wheel of Fortune' was like a dream come true,” Lee said.

There, she met Pat Sajak, Vanna White and other contestants from across the country.

“My favorite memory from this experience was getting to meet Pat Sajak,” Lee said. “He gave all of the contestants great advice and helped us relax and enjoy the experience. This is his last season as the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and it was great to get the chance to stand next to him as I played the game.”

Lee described the experience as one she’ll never forget.