Fashion trends for Detroit auto show Charity Preview gala

(WXYZ) - It's been called the Oscars of Detroit, where the cars are the stars; the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview gala is the place to be Friday!



But the question is one many of us ask ourselves before a big event: What should I wear?



"It's just a big celebration and it's fun," said Anna Castaldi Roselli, the owner of Roma Sposa.



She just got back from Paris and says this year's fashion trends take us back in time.



"The designers were inspired from the 90s."



Expect to see lots of satin and saturated, bold colors.



"So when we talk about pink, we talk hot pink," she explained. "We talk about yellow. It's like a yellow that you cannot miss."



If the fabric is sheer, pastels are the way to go.



Every year, the Golden Globes' red carpet fashion sets the trend for Charity Preview.



This year, all the celebrities wore black for the #MeToo movement.



Now, Anna says it's best to look for what came off the runway in the latest fashion shows in London and Milan.



If you don't like full-length, jumpsuits and high-low dresses are in.



"It becomes comfortable because you are confident, definitely a beautiful alternative," she said. "Different textures of fabric, like satin, it becomes automatically very elegant."



Anna says it's time to try something new, especially since stripes and floral prints are in.



But if you want something more simple, make sure you still have a little glamour.



Whatever you decide to put on, Anna says the most important accessory is confidence.

