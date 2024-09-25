Fast-casual restaurant Schlotzsky's set to open 5 stores in metro Detroit

Fast-casual restaurant Schlotzsky's is set to open five stores in metro Detroit in the coming years.

GoTo Foods, the parent company of Schlotzsky's, announced they have signed a five-unit franchise agreement with Vipul and Neha Patel, who operate several Subway locations.

Schlotzsky’s is a fast-casual restaurant based in Austin, Texas that offers oven-baked sandwiches, pizzas, salads and more.

According to GoTo Foods, the first location is set to open by mid-2025 and will be the first location in metro Detroit. Currently, there are three Schlotzsky’s in Battle Creek.

“Our experience in the fast casual space is what initially drew us into the brand, but it was the quality of the food that sealed the deal,” Vipul Patel said in a statement. “The oven-baked sourdough bread outshines the competition, and we had a unique opportunity to debut this brand in an emerging market. Whether individuals are dining in our restaurants or having our food delivered hot and fresh right to their door, my wife and I are thrilled that we are the first to bring the great tastes and flavors of Schlotzsky’s to the Detroit area.”

The company said site selection is still underway but they are targeting the western suburbs of metro Detroit for the first location.

“Continuing to expand the brand is a top priority for Schlotzsky’s,” said Brian Krause, GoTo Food’s Chief Development Officer. “With roots in Texas and locations throughout the Midwest, we are thrilled to expand Schlotzsky’s further north into the Detroit market.”