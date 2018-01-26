Faster Horses 2018 to feature Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line

(WXYZ) - Faster Horses Festival is returning to the grounds of Michigan International Speedway with a huge lineup.

The 3-day country music festival will feature headliners Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn and Florida Georgia Line.

Other artists include Brantley Gilbert, Billy Currington, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Tyler Farr, Ashley McBryde and many more to be announced at a later date.

It kicks off Friday, July 20 and runs through July 22 at MIS and tickets and camping go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

Brooks & Dunn went on a hiatus a few years ago and last played in Michigan in 2010.

Now in its sixth year, Faster Horses has welcomed major country artists since its launch in 2012.

Other events and artists will be announced at a later date.