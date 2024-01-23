Faster Horses 2024 lineup: Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson & Hardy to headline

The 2024 Faster Horses Festival returns to Michigan International Speedway this summer and officials have announced the lineup for this year's event.

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Hardy will be the three headliners for the weekend of country music. It will take place July 19-21 at MIS.

Other artists scheduled for the event include:



Old Dominion

Cody Johnson

Riley Green

Ernest

Tyler Hubbard

Shane Smith and The Saints

Jackson Dean

Sawyer Brown

Ashley Cooke

You can view the full lineup on their site.