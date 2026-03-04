Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Faster Horses Festival won't return for 2nd straight year, organizers say

2017 Faster Horses Music Festival - Day 3
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
A rainbow is seen above festival goers attending the Faster Horses Music Festival in the Brooklyn Trails Campground at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Brooklyn, Mich. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
2017 Faster Horses Music Festival - Day 3
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — The Faster Horses Festival won't take place for the second straight year, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The annual country music festival that takes place at Michigan International Speedway drew more than 100,000 people over the three-day weekend.

"While the festival will not take place this year, we are proud of the memories created and the impact it has had on live music in Michigan," the post reads. "We remain grateful to the fans, artists, partners, and the Michigan International Speedway community who have supported Faster Horses over the years."

The post on Facebook was the first since Jan. 31, 2025, when they announced Faster Horses was pausing for 2025.

However, in that post, organizers said, "We are taking the year to make plans for a bigger and better Faster Horses for our fans who deserve the absolute best."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!