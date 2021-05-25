Fat Daddy's Hot Chicken & Waffles expanding to MGM Grand Detroit this year

(WXYZ) — Fat Daddy's Hot Chicken & Waffles, which became famous for its massive spicy chicken sandwiches Downriver, announced it is expanding into MGM Grand Detroit in the coming months.

The restaurant, owned by local chef and entrepreneur Jim Brandon, announced the expansion last week.

MGM Grand Detroit is proud to support another Detroit-born-and-bred business," MGM Grand Detroit President David Tsai said in a statement.

Other Detroit companies in the casino include Detroit Wing Company and National Coney Island.

Fat Daddy's is known for its Fat Daddy sandwich, which includes a jumbo boneless chicken, on a brichoe bun with pickles, comeback sauce and slaw. It comes in five different heat levels: country-style no heat, mild, hot, X hot and Too Damn Hot.

Brandon opened the first location in Riverview along Fort St. in December 2019, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also serve waffles, normal chicken and even a sandwich on a glazed donut.