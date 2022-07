NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Novi Fire Department has confirmed two pickup trucks were involved in a head-on collision at 13 Mile Road and Old Novi Road this morning.

One male victim was removed from one of the vehicles and has been taken to a local hospital.

One female has died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Novi Road is currently closed between 13 mile and Old Novi Road pending the accident investigation. Please avoid the area.