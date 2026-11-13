COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fatal pedestrian crashes in Southeast Michigan reached a new high in 2025, according to new data from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments — and the agency is pointing to roundabouts as one possible solution.

SEMCOG's analysis of Michigan State Police stats found deadly pedestrian crashes increased 28% from 2024, with 100 people killed — just one death below the 2016 record. The data also showed intersection crashes accounted for 131 deaths in Southeast Michigan in 2025, overtaking lane-departure fatalities.

See the full story from Ali Hoxie in the video below:

Fatal pedestrian crashes hit new high in SE Michigan as officials push roundabouts as a solution

For drivers like Beau Blankenship, the trouble spots are familiar. He pointed to Richardson Road — at both Union Lake and Martin roads in Commerce Township — as a persistent problem area.

"This area of the town is pretty much always a bottleneck," Blankenship said.

"Everyone who has to come through this area, has to go through this one road," Blankenship said.

He isn't alone in noticing the backups. When I asked Fred Alexander what the two intersections were like, he didn't hold back.

"A nightmare, takes a long time to get through the lights," Alexander said.

"Both of these intersections are extremely busy and complicated," Tim Dunaitis said.

Now, the Road Commission for Oakland County is working on a plan to bring relief — in the form of not one, but two back-to-back roundabouts to be built in 2028.

"I don't prefer roundabouts, but when they are necessary they are necessary," Blankenship said.

Those roundabouts could be necessary not only to relieve traffic backups, but to save lives. Every year, SEMCOG analyzes crash data from the Michigan State Police.

Jenya Abramovich, a transportation planner with SEMCOG, said the agency believes more roundabouts could help by forcing traffic to slow down at intersections, allowing drivers to also watch for crossing pedestrians.

"We know crashes are inevitable, we can't stop all of them from happening everywhere, but our goal in the transportation field is to make sure that people get home safely at the end of their trip, and so our focus is really to reduce those fatalities and serious injuries," Abramovich said.

"Roundabouts are a proven safety countermeasure that slows traffic down, and reduces the severity of crashes," Abramovich said.

Recently, SEMCOG launched its "Roundabout Story Map," an online guide that includes where new roundabouts are being built in Southeast Michigan. Abramovich acknowledges there is a learning curve, but says roundabouts are still saving lives.

"We see when new roundabouts go in there's often potentially an increase in crashes, but those tend to be fender benders, slower speed crashes that aren't very severe, as people are learning how to navigate them," Abramovich said.

Part of the goal is to educate. And that's where "The Road Wizard" steps in — a new SEMCOG PSA that explains how to properly use a roundabout, hoping to help people who are still unsure.

"You shall not pass! Just kidding," the PSA begins.

For drivers still hesitant about roundabouts, Alexander offered simple advice.

"I think it's just practice, I think it's just going through the intersections a couple of times and then you got it, hopefully. It's pretty simple," Alexander said.

The good news: overall crashes, fatalities and serious injuries went down in 2025 compared to 2024.

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