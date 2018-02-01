Taylor police are investigating after a fatal shooting at a business in the 24400 block of Pennsylvania.

Police say someone who formerly worked at BSD Linehaul Michigan Inc. entered with a gun and shot a current employee.

The suspect then reportedly stole a 2016 white semi out of the lot with the number "202" in red on it. The suspect then reportedly drove that semi to another location in Pontiac and shot another person.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies located the suspect. He was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound.









TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) -