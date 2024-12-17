Father arrested after 4-year-old boy shoots themselves with unsecured gun on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a four-year-old was shot on the city's east side on Tuesday morning.

DPD got a call this morning around 10 a.m. about a four-year-old who had been shot in the hand at a home in the 1800 block of Russell.

Police say that the father of the four-year-old was home at the time, and was taking a nap on the couch with his gun under his pillow. We're told the four-year-old got ahold of the gun and ended up shooting himself in the right hand.

The child was transported to the hospital, where they are expected to make a full recovery. The father was arrested following the accidental shooting.

"Right now one of the biggest issues we have is with parents who have firearms or family members who have a firearm inside the home, and those firearms aren't being secured," said Deputy Chief Arnold Williams. "Children think those weapons may be toys and they are always going to have some curiosity. We tell every parent, not only should you make sure your weapon is secure, locked and in a position where your child can get to it, but if you fail to do so, it's a crime."