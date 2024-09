REDFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A father is in custody after allegedly shooting his 14-year-old daughter in Redford Township last night.

Police tell us it was a Domestic Situation on Lexington, near West 8 Mile Road.

Overnight, police confirmed the teenager was taken to the hospital, and is alive, though we do not know her current condition as of 6:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when we get more information.