Father-daughter duo makes history on Michigan county road commissions

(WXYZ) — You usually don't think of the word family when describing Michigan roads. However, for one father-daughter duo, that's the case.

They both serve on county road commissions in our area, helping give in their communities. They have a passion for helping others navigate the road.

Tim Lolande has been serving on the St. Clair County Road Commission for 27 years, with a goal to make it 30. He's the chair of the St. Clair County Road Commission board.

Five years ago, Tim got a call from his daughter, Andrea. She is the first woman to serve as a commissioner to the Road Commission for Oakland County.

"The first thing I did was call my dad and say, 'do you think I can do this?'" she said.

"What has kept you going?" I asked Tim.

"Probably having her get on Oakland County," he said.

It was a big accomplishment in a field dominated by men.

"When I meet all those people, you could see the female employees light up," Andrea said.

"That's the other thing that's made me proud of her. She's a first," Tim said.

They both share some challenges.

“They’ve got a very large bridge inventory. We have a very massive urban infrastructure, but we both share the same challenges and that’s lack of funding," Andrea said.

But at the end of the day, it's something they share together.

“The opportunity to be able to perform the same duties kind of really gave us something that is just ours," Andrea said.

The piece of advice they gave me for the roads is to stay in touch with your legislators and local road commissions and build a relationship.

With a lack of funding, there will likely be a need for some tough conversations, which can be made easier when you develop a rapport.