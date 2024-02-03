Father of 6 dies days after being mauled by 3 dogs in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A father of six who was mauled by three dogs earlier this week on Detroit's west side has died.

The dogs got loose Monday night when Harold Phillips was walking from a bus stop on West Chicago near Longacre Street.

He was rushed to the hospital and had his right arm amputated above the elbow, fighting for his life.

The dogs’ owner previously told us that they had been involved in three other bite cases, including one involving a child. They have since been euthanized.

A fourth dog belonging to them has been seized.

"To the Phillips family, I'm so sorry," the dogs’ owner Roy Goodman said on Wednesday. "Nothing I can do can make this right but if there's anything I can do, I will."

On Friday, Phillips' wife told 7 Action News that he died. She posted about his death on a GoFundMe page and said she “appreciates every prayer donation and message." She also said her and her children will forever be grateful.



The family has retained attorneys with Fieger Law.

