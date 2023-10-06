Watch Now
Father of 8-year-old shot in head now facing child abuse charges

'I am so sad to hear that another child has been injured by finding an unsecured gun," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 09:30:11-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The father of the 8-year-old boy who reportedly shot himself in the head earlier this week at a home in Detroit is now facing child abuse charges.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Kayvon Barrett, 27, of Detroit is charged with four counts of second-degree child abuse after his child allegedly found an unsecured handgun in the home and shot himself in the head.

The incident happened on October 3 at a home in the 14890 block of Snowden.

Barrett is expected to be arraigned this morning in 36th District Court.

“I am so sad to hear that another child has been injured by finding an unsecured gun. I don’t know what more I can say about this tragic situation,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news statement.

