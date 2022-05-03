Father shot, killed outside his home; Detroit police searching for suspects

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Detroit father and husband after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

“I don’t know how it come or how it came to this. He didn’t deserve none of this,” Shannon Yancy said.

The family of Andre White is looking for answers.

Detroit police say White, 50, was shot and killed Sunday around 8 p.m. on Charest Street on the city’s westside.

Yancy, told 7 Action News that his brother was shot right in front of his home.

He describes his brother as a “good fella.”

Other friends and family members say he was a father figure to many.

“Stayed on my tail when I was veering off the road,” one of his childhood friends said.

According to police, White got into some sort of argument with somebody outside of his home and moments later, that person shot and killed White before fleeing the scene in a light-colored sedan car.

“We got to stop settling disputes with guns. Gun violence is not the answer,” Cmrd. Michael McGinnis with Detroit Police Department said.

White’s wife Tracey told us she’s “broken.”

She shared multiple pictures of her and husband who recently got married. They were getting ready to celebrate their 1st anniversary in July.

White leaves behind two children.

McGinnis says overall, homicides in the city of Detroit are down by 20% compared to last year, but one homicide is too many.

He says it’s going to take the community to drive the numbers down further and help bring this grieving family closure.

“We have zero success without the community support,” McGinnis said.

White’s stepdaughter is asking the community to do the right thing and stand with them.

“Just keep my mom and his family and our family in your prayers,” she said.

Police say they are going through surveillance video and will release additional information on possible suspects soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900.