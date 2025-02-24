Faturday, Detroit sports enthusiast Andy Isaac shares 'final thoughts,' words of encouragement

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Among many things, it's the real passion and raw reactions that have more than 90,000 people following metro Detroit native Andy Isaac on social media.

Isaac started posting online in 2006 with his blog "World of Isaac," a space where he could update friends and family on his journey with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Andy Isaac

With an infectious personality like Isaac's, the platform quickly grew.

Over the years, he has become well known in metro Detroit for his local sports reactions, positive outlook on life and Saturday food reviews that are affectionately known as #Faturday.

Andy Isaac

However, it's his post on X on Feb. 18 that stopped more than 5 million users mid-scroll.

Isaac shared that his cancer has "finally taken its toll." He decided to go on hospice care. He said he's tired and in pain while sharing some "final thoughts."

Andy Isaac

As someone who has created so much joy through his online presence, we reached out to Isaac, asking if he'd answer some of our questions. He kindly obliged.

