Faygo, Browndog Creamery partner to launch 6 new ice cream flavors

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fans of Faygo will soon be able to enjoy a specialty ice cream series with the soda pop as the base flavor.

Detroit-based Faygo Beverages has partnered with BrownDog Creamery, a local ice cream company, to launch six initial flavors: Unicorn Swirl, Citrus Mist, Choc & Rye, Peaches & Crème, Motown Jam and Groovy Grape.

Each ice cream is mixed with Faygo flavorings and other ingredients. Eight Faygo flavors were used to create the series. They're set to be released on Friday.

Browndog Creamery said it focuses on using local products and has always carried Faygo in its shops. Because of that, the company says ice cream floats made with Faygo have been popular at its parlors.

Browndog said it decided to reach out to Faygo for a collaboration and the company was thrilled.

The ice cream flavors will be available at retailers across Michigan that sell Browndog. It can also be found at Browndog Creamery locations in Oak Park, Northville and Farmington.

Each flavor comes in pint size. Three of the flavors — Choc & Rye, Groovy Grape and Unicorn Swirl — will also be available in tubs for ice cream parlors.

