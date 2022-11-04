Faygo celebrates 115th birthday on Friday

(WXYZ) — Friday marks the 115th anniversary of the launch of Faygo in Detroit. The popular beverage company launched on Nov. 4, 1907.

According to their website, Russian immigrant bakers Ban and Perry Feigenson began transforming their frosting flavors into the Faygo flavors, and in 1921, they shorted Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works to Faygo.

Faygo is also behind the name "pop" in the Midwest because of the sound their carbonated drink made when the lid popped off.

The Detroit Historical Society said that while packaging their soda water, they began playing around with the idea of creating pop based on the frosting flavors.

Briefly, the company added beer in 1934, but it didn't last long.

In the 1940s, Faygo began adding new flavors and also created the famous shield logo.

The company expanded nationwide in the late 1960s, and in 2011, they added the Ohana line to the family.