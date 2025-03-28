Faygo introduces 2 new flavors, bringing immersive pop-up to Downtown Detroit

Faygo Beverages announced two new flavors coming to store shelves in the coming days, plus a new pop-up experience in Downtown Detroit.

According to Faygo, the new flavors are Super Pop, which is inspired by the legendary Michigan Superman ice cream, and Bubble Pop!, which is inspired by the classic candy treat.

“This is one of the biggest launches in Faygo’s 118-year history,” Faygo Executive Vice President Dan Trpevski said in a statement. “We’re proud to introduce these all-new unique flavors, Super Pop and Bubble Pop!, to our lineup of over 50 iconic Faygo varieties.”

Both will be available in 20-ounce and 24-ounce bottles at retailers.

The immersive pop-up experience is called House of Faygo, and it's coming to Downtown Detroit starting Friday, April 4.

It will be located inside 1001 Woodward Ave. in Campus Martius Park, and will include a tasting bar, exclusive merch, photo ops and more.

It will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 4, then 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 5-6.