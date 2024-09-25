Faygo introduces all-new 'Jolly Green Apple' flavor for the fall

Faygo has launched a new flavor for the fall season with Michigan's favorite fruit – apple.

According to Faygo, the Jolly Green Apple flavor joins the pop company's lineup of over 50 unique flavors.

The company said it has a vivid green color and "tangy, fruity and tart apple taste."

It comes in 20-ounce and the iconic 24-ounce bottles and is caffeine-free.

"For over 117 years, Faygo has been an innovator in the pop world. One of the best parts of our job is imagining and creating new and exciting flavors – and our team has created another unique and perfect flavor," Faygo Executive Vice President Dan Trpevski said. "We're proud to add Jolly Green Apple to our distinctive range of flavors, offering a fun new experience for all pop lovers."