FBI and police raid Inkster home of missing teen London Thomas' boyfriend

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a raid Thursday night at the Inkster home of the boyfriend of London Thomas, a 17-year-old girl who went missing earlier this month.

Thomas was last seen on April 5 at her boyfriend’s home on Carlysle Street near Inkster Road, police said. Investigators are looking for DNA evidence after receiving “concerning information they found during phone extractions,” Inkster police said.

The FBI is investigating at the scene with the Detroit and Inkster police departments. Detroit police said several locations have been searched during Thomas' disappearance.

Her family hopes the raid of the home brings answers.

"I want something, so I can let my mom and my family know she's still out here or if he harmed her, God have mercy on his soul. It's no vendetta, no vengeance or nothing, we just want her alive and well," Thomas' aunt Yolanda Douglas said outside the home.

Thomas’ cellphone was last pinged in the area of Cooper Upper Elementary School on Ann Arbor Trail in Westland. Family and friends gathered at Hines Park in Westland on Thursday to continue the search for the teen.

7 News Detroit spoke with Thomas’ mother Jasma Bennet on Thursday as they were out searching. She said the disappearance is entirely out of character.

“She was very connected to her sisters,” Bennett said. “They didn’t go a day without talking to each other, no matter where they were or what they did. So all of this is strange, we haven’t talked to her, we haven’t seen her, we know nothing.”

Bennett said the man Thomas was dating is 23 years old.



Related video: 'We knew nothing.' Family searches for 17-year-old London Thomas in Westland

'We know nothing.' Family searches for 17-year-old London Thomas in Westland

Detroit police say they are investigating the possibility of foul play and have identified two persons of interest.

“We are looking into possible foul play,” said Detroit Major Crimes Commander Rebecca McKay. “We do have two persons of interest right now that we are investigating.”

Watch our full interview with London Thomas' mom in the video player below:

Full interview: Mom of London Thomas talks about daughter's disappearance

Thursday's search marked the second time the family has organized efforts to find Thomas.

“She’ll be 18 on May 10, and that makes it even worse,” Bennett said.

Thomas’ stepfather, Darnell Johnson, said the family is doing everything they can to stay hopeful.

“At this point, I’m trying not to lose hope. I’m trying not to lose faith,” he said.

Related Video: Search continues for missing 17-year-old London Thomas

Search continues for missing 17-year-old London Thomas

Bennett described her daughter as an outspoken teen with a soft heart, a love for music and hair, and a butterfly tattoo on her neck.

“Please, just come home,” she pleaded. “I don’t care what reason, just come home.”

She asked the community for their prayers, "Please, for us and our family, please, 'cause this is all we have."

Anyone with information about London Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit Rewards TV.

