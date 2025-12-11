The FBI is conducting a raid at a home in Detroit on Thursday morning, the agency confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

The raid is happening at a home near Toledo St. & Morrell St. in Southwest Detroit. That's just off Junction Ave.

See the latest report in the video below

FBI conducting raid at home in Southwest Detroit

Our crews at the scene also see Detroit police officers and troopers from Michigan State Police.

We are working to confirm more information about the raid and will update this story as we learn more.

There is no indication that this raid is connected to several other raids in the area over the past few months. There was the Halloween raid in Dearborn for the alleged terror plot, another raid in mid November in Dearborn for a felonious assault case, and a raid in late November in Southfield.