FBI confirms that 'law enforcement activities' are happening at home in Dearborn

DEARBORN (WXYZ) — Local police departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently at a home in Dearborn early Tuesday morning.

Chopper 7 shows heavy police presence in Dearborn

An FBI spokesperson provided WXYZ with the following statement around 7 a.m.:

"I can confirm that members from the FBI in Michigan are present, today (November 18), in the city of Dearborn, conducting law enforcement activities. There is no current threat to public safety."

Chopper 7 caught footage of the raid of a home on Queen Street in Dearborn, just east of Oxford Road, early Tuesday morning. We saw the front door of the home broken down and officers in tactical units.

This is a developing story; 7 News Detroit has crews at the scene, and we will update this story when more info becomes readily available.