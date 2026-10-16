FBI Detroit: 177 arrests, 77kg of drugs seized and more during 'Operation Summer Heat 2.0'

The FBI Detroit Field Office released the results of a four-month operation focused on a variety of crimes throughout the state.

"Operation Summer Heat 2.0" was a nationwide initiative that "focused on combating violent crime, apprehending fugitives, disrupting criminal organizations, and identifying and locating child victims."

According to the FBI, it took place from June 1 through Sept. 20 in all 56 FBI field offices, alongside law enforcement partners in each respective field.

In the Detroit Field Office, the results included:



177 arrests

66 weapons recovered

77.2 kilograms of drugs seized

21 children located

“These results demonstrate what we can accomplish when local, state, federal, and international partners work together toward a shared mission. While this operation has concluded, our commitment to protecting Michigan families, holding violent offenders accountable, and safeguarding communities across our state continues," Jennifer Runyan, the special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, said in a statement.