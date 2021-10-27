FBI Detroit launches email to report public corruption, urges citizens to provide critical information

DETROIT (WXYZ) — FBI Detroit has launched an email for people to report suspicions of public corruption.

The new email will provide a way for the public to report government misconduct at the local, state, and federal levels. The FBI says public corruption could include carrying out an official act for something in exchange such as bribery, kickbacks, and bid-rigging.

Public corruption is defined as anyone who works for the government, local, state, or federal who conducts an official act in exchange for money, goods, or services.

“Most public officials are committed to serving their communities with integrity. Unfortunately, we continue to see elected and appointed officials across the state of Michigan who use their positions for personal gain,” said FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters. “The FBI has a solemn responsibility to investigate allegations of public corruption and we are asking the public’s help to identify those officials who are abusing their positions and the public’s trust.”

FBI Detroit says investigations often start with tips and are critical in detecting cases of corruption.

The FBI is urging the public to report corruption to agents at MichiganCorruption@fbi.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.