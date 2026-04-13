(WXYZ) — The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are searching a property on Detroit's west side. Chopper 7 showed agents digging the property and sifting through the dirt.

Watch the story in the video player below:

FBI and Detroit Police dig in neighborhood

A spokesperson for the federal agency said that agents are "conducting law enforcement activities. There is no current threat to the public at this time."

See video from Chopper 7 below

FBI, DPD conducting dig at property on Detroit's west side

Detroit police confirmed they are also assisting the FBI in the investigation.

Photos show crews digging in the backyard of a home on Oregon St., just off of Beechwood and north of Tireman Ave., west of I-94.

Tiara Owens said her neighbors, who she said recently purchased that home, were doing work in the field on the vacant lot next door when they discovered what they believed to be a human skull and notified authorities.

Watch: Neighbor speaks about police digging outside nearby home:

Neighbor speaks about police dig at nearby home

"Very disturbing. I was actually on the porch when they arrived, and when I found out what it was about, it was very shocking. So it's usually a quiet neighborhood, so nothing like this never happened before, so I was ... very shocked by it," said Owens.

Officials have not yet confirmed to 7 News Detroit why they are digging on the property.

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story.