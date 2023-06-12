FBI seeks help for investigation into gymnastics photographer charged with child porn

The FBI in Detroit is asking for the public's help with information relating to their investigation of a photographer who is accused of distributing child porn.

According to the FBI, they arrested David Yellen on June 1, 2023, on two charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

It came after the feds say he traded sexually explicit photos of minors online.

Yellen is reportedly a well-known photographer and videographer in the gymnastics community, and was contracted by multiple gymnastics academies in the Michigan area.

He was also contracted by the U.S. Women's Gymnastics Judges Association to create training materials and training films for new gymnastics judges.

While he resides in Michigan, Yellen has traveled nationally to photograph and videotape gymnastics.

The FBI is asking anyone with information relevant to this investigation to visit fbi.gov/YellenInvestigation and fill out the questionnaire or to contact FBI Detroit at YellenInvestigation@fbi.gov.