FBI seizes disputed Basquiat artwork from Florida museum

The FBI raided a Florida art museum on Friday and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat following questions about their authenticity.

Orlando Museum of Art spokeswoman Emilia Bourmas-Fry says they were complying with a warrant from the FBI for access to the 'Heroes and Monsters' exhibit, which is now in the government's possession.

She added that no one on the museum's staff has been arrested.

According to a search warrant, federal art crimes investigators have been looking into the 25 paintings since shortly after their discovery in 2012.

The controversy gained more attention shortly after the Orlando exhibit opened in February.