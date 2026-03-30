FBI set to provide update on Temple Israel investigation this afternoon

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Detroit Field Office is hosting a press conference this afternoon to provide updates on the March 12 attack at Temple Israel.

Authorities told us on the day of the attack that an armed suspect died after he rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township on Thursday afternoon, which led to security guards engaging the suspect in gunfire.

You'll be able to watch the press conference live at this link or on our social media channels. We will update this article with more information as we learn it.

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A link to our past coverage of the Temple Israel Attack



Watch our previous coverage of the Temple Israel Attack