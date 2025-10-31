Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FBI stops 'potential terrorist attack,' arrests multiple suspects in Michigan, Kash Patel says

Kash Patel
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, leaves after a meeting in the office of Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill.
Kash Patel
FBI Director says potential terror attack in Michigan was stopped
FBI Director Kash Patel said the department thwarted a "potential terrorist attack," arresting multiple suspects in Michigan.

According to Patel, the suspects were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend.

A spokesperson for the FBI Detroit office said agents in Michigan were in Dearborn and Inkster conducting law enforcement activities on Friday morning.

He said more details will be released in the future, and thanked the men and women of the FBI.

On Friday morning, the Dearborn Police Department released the following statement to 7 News Detroit:

"The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning. We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time. For additional information or inquiries regarding the FBI’s operations, please contact the FBI at 313-965-5749 or De_Media@fbi.gov
The Dearborn Police Department remains committed to the safety and security of all who live, work and visit our city."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

