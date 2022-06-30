FBI: Traverse City man arrested for role in January 6 Capitol riot

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A special agent assigned to the Detroit FBI Field Office says Luke Michael Lints, 27, of Traverse City has been arrested for engaging “in a violent assault against multiple law enforcement officers” during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

The FBI says Lints was part of the large crowd of protesters who swarmed the Capitol to try to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president.



Luke Michael Lints complain... by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

Video footage and U.S. Capitol Police surveillance footage captured on Jan. 6 at approximately 3:10 p.m., shows Lints as he entered the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace and approached the front of the line where officers stood as they attempted to guard the United States Capitol.

Lints used a police riot shield, the FBI says, to push back against the officers to stop them from closing a door that would create a barrier between them and the rioters.

Lints, the FBI says, repeatedly assaulted the law enforcement officers.



Luke Michael Lints complain... by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

Lints is accused of violating 18 U.S.C. 231(a)(3), “which makes it unlawful to commit or attempt to commit any act to obstruct, impede, or interfere with any fireman or law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of his official duties incident to and during the commission of a civil disorder which in any way or degree obstructs, delays, or adversely affects commerce or the movement of any article or commodity in commerce or the conduct or performance of any federally protected function,” FBI officials said.

Lints was arraigned in federal court Thursday in Grand Rapids and released on bond. His next court appearance is July 5 for a preliminary hearing.

