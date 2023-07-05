FBI wants help solving decade-old fatal hit-and-run in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Today marks the tenth anniversary of the unsolved murder of Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert, 29, of Traverse City.

On the morning of July 5, 2013, Boyce-Hurlbert was fatally struck by a vehicle as she rode a bike home from work in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City.

The FBI, the Traverse City Police Department and Boyce-Hurlbert’s family request the public’s help to solve the 10-year-old cold case.

The FBI has announced a $25,000 reward to anyone that provides the agency with information leading to “the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Kelly’s death.”

Contact the Traverse City Police Department at (231) 995-5170 or by emailing traversecitypolicedepartment@traversecitymi.gov if you have any information about this incident.