FCA announces plan to invest more than $1 billion in Michigan plant

(WXYZ) - FCA announced a plan where it will invest more than $1 billion to modernize its truck assembly plant in Warren.

The investment will be made to produce the next-generation Ram Heavy Duty truck, which will relocate from its current production location in Saltillo, Mexico, in 2020.

To support the increased volume at the Warren facility, 2,500 new jobs will be created.

Additionally, FCA confirmed that it will make a special bonus payment of $2,000 to approximately 60,000 FCA hourly and salaried employees in the U.S.

The special bonus will be paid to all eligible employees of the FCA automotive and components operations in the U.S.

“These announcements reflect our ongoing commitment to our U.S. manufacturing footprint and the dedicated employees who have contributed to FCA's success,” said Sergio Marchionne, Chief Executive Officer, FCA. “It is only proper that our employees share in the savings generated by tax reform and that we openly acknowledge the resulting improvement in the U.S. business environment by investing in our industrial footprint accordingly.”