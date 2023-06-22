FDA approves new drugs for children with type 2 diabetes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The drugs themselves aren’t new, but their approved use for children ages 10 and older provides a new class of medications for pediatric type 2 diabetes.

Jardiance and Synjardy have been used for years in adults with type 2 diabetes. Now, they will join Metformin, which was approved in 2000, as treatment options for children.

Since, the disease and its symptoms progress more rapidly in children than it does in adults, these two additional oral medications are a big step forward in addressing a major health concern among young people in the U.S.

During the clinical trials, the active ingredient in both drugs was tested for safety and effectiveness in more than 150 patients between the ages of 10 and 17. After 26 weeks, hemoglobin A1C decreased in the children who received the active ingredient, compared to an increase among those who got a placebo.

Of course, it’s important to remember the drugs are just one part of an overall treatment plan for pediatric and adult type 2 diabetes. Patients should also eat a healthy diet, lose weight and get exercise in order to control their blood sugar.

Jardiance and Synjardy are not recommended as a treatment for type 1 diabetes or for those with severe kidney problems. These medicines increase the risk of complications in these patients.

Secondly, here’s the difference between the two forms of diabetes:



Type 1 is less common. It results from an autoimmune reaction and usually appears in adolescents and young adults. People with this form of diabetes do not produce insulin.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body doesn’t use insulin in a normal fashion. This results in high levels of glucose, or sugar, in the blood. It is related to lifestyle factors, such as inactivity and carrying excess weight.

Studies show, the number of children with type 2 diabetes is rapidly increasing. Over the past two decades, the prevalence of the disease has nearly doubled in children and teens in the U.S.

However, now that we have these additional oral treatment options available, hopefully we will see a slowing down of pediatric type 2 diabetes cases.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi show:

Sports are a fantastic way to stay fit and learn teamwork. However, 23 million American children are overweight or obese. That’s why in this episode, Dr. Partha Nandi, MD brings in experts to give viewers tools they need to promote sports and fitness in their homes. Former NBA star Willie Burton shares how sports and fitness helped him physically, mentally, and emotionally not just in sports but in life as well. Also, a triathlete who was once obese demonstrates a workout routine that anyone can do anywhere; a sports psychologist talks about the mind-muscle connection; and a nutritionist shows how to prepare nutritious meals for your child athletes before and after the game. Tune in this Sunday, June 25th at 6 pm.