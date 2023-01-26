Watch Now
News

Actions

FDA declines to regulate CBD; calls on Congress for fix

CBD.jpg
Quality Roots
National CBD Day.
CBD.jpg
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 14:22:38-05

The Food and Drug Administration says there are too many unknowns about CBD products to regulate them as foods or supplements.

The FDA said Congress needs to create new rules for the massive and growing market.

FDA officials said Thursday that the marijuana-derived compound poses risks to people and animals that can't be adequately addressed through the current system and a new regulations are needed to protect consumers.

The agency also denied petitions from three advocacy groups to allow CBD products to be marketed as dietary supplements.

Fans of the products claim benefits including relief for pain and anxiety.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!