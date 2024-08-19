FDA may green light updated COVID-19 vaccines as soon as this week, sources say

In today’s Health Alert, the FDA may approve new COVID-19 vaccines as early as this week, according to insiders. This news comes as the US is currently experiencing its biggest summer surge in COVID-19 cases since July 2022

The updated mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are set to tackle the KP.2 variant. If the FDA gives the green light, these vaccines could start showing up in pharmacies within a week and they’ll be available at doctors' offices soon after.

It's still unclear if Novavax’s updated shot will be approved at the same time. Novavax uses a different approach with protein-based technology and targets a different strain, JN.1. Protein-based vaccines take longer to produce, so it might take a bit longer before that shot becomes available.

If the FDA approves Moderna and Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 shots this week, it would happen a few weeks earlier than last year. That’s great news, especially with COVID levels being high right now. Hospitalizations and deaths have been on the rise, though they’re still lower than in previous years. Experts say this summer’s surge is driven by new variants and waning immunity. The most common strain we’re seeing in the US now is KP.3.1.1, which is responsible for about 37% of cases. The variant has tripled in cases over the past month.

With kids heading back to school, the virus has more opportunity to spread. That puts parents, grandparents, and others at risk.

Back in June, the CDC recommended that everyone over six months old get the updated COVID-19 vaccine along with their flu shot this year. Usually, people get flu shots in the fall, as the CDC recommends that everyone get the vaccine by the end of October.

However, with COVID cases already high and kids returning to the classroom, getting an updated vaccine earlier is a good idea, especially for those at higher risk. I have three sons heading back to school, so I’ll be getting the updated shot as soon as I can to help avoid infection.

In the meantime, wearing an N95 or KN95 mask in crowded indoor spaces is a good precaution. It’s also a good idea to keep a couple of COVID-19 tests at home. That way, if anyone develops symptoms, you can quickly test and take steps to reduce the spread in your household. And remember, some people can spread the virus even without symptoms. So the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated as soon as those new COVID-19 shots are available.