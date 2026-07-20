FDA said Taylor Farms lettuce sample tested for cyclospora came back false positive

(WXYZ) — The FDA said that a lettuce sample from Taylor Farms that tested positive for cyclospora should now be considered a false-positive test.

According to the FDA, "laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive."

Taylor Farms released an updated statement on Sunday night. It reads in part, "Acting on initial information provided by health officials, in an abundance of caution, we completed a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce from central Mexico. Recalled product was limited to iceberg lettuce grown and processed in central Mexico. All other Taylor Farms products, including all Taylor Farms branded products currently available, are not involved in the recall."

Last week, the FDA said that the traceback investigation into the five-state cyclosporiasis outbreak — which includes Michigan — converged on the single supplier being Taylor Farms de Mexico. The company provides shredded lettuce to Taco Bell locations where sick people ate before becoming ill.

As of July 17, there have been more than 5,000 cases of cyclosporiasis in Michigan.