FDA to update ‘healthy’ claim on food packaging

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Under the existing 'healthy' definition, oily fish like salmon would not be allowed to carry the 'healthy' claim on its label. Cereals sweetened with sugar and packed with sodium could.

That’s because current standards look only at individual nutrients like vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, protein, dietary fiber, and saturated fat in food products.

Cereals tick certain boxes that meet current standards. Whereas salmon naturally contains high levels of fat, which was considered bad back in 1994.

Nutrition and dietary science have changed.

We’ve learned that oily fish like salmon are full of good fats like omega-3 fatty acids and mono- and polyunsaturated fats. Studies suggest fatty fish can decrease the risk of heart disease and promote brain health . Instead of counting only individual nutrients, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing that food products using the term “healthy” should contain meaningful amounts of food from one of the recommended food groups – which are fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains and lean protein. The agency is proposing that prepared products have specific limits for certain nutrients, such as saturated fat, sodium and added sugars.

I hear comments from patients who say it can be challenging and feels complicated to find the right foods. But, nutrition is key to good health. That’s why the FDA is proposing to update its “healthy” claim on food packages.

The goal is to educate more Americans. Because more than 80% are not eating enough healthy foods. Instead, they’re choosing foods that contain a lot of added sugars, saturated fats and sodium.

My advice is to focus on foods that are packed with nutrients, like vegetables, fruit, and whole grains. Choose lean protein and foods that contain healthy fats. You don’t have to eat perfectly. Just make good choices at least 80% of the time. If you have good healthy eating patterns overall, you’ll lower your risk for chronic disease and live longer.

