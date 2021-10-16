Federal agents charge Detroit man for operating an alleged sex trafficking operation out of his home

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Federal agents have arrested a Detroit man for allegedly operating a brothel in the basement of his east side Detroit home.

Investigators say at least ten women fell victim to 42-year-old Quiyemabi Summerlin's operation.

On Friday, Federal agents charged Summerlin with sex trafficking by force, running a drug home, and drug and gun crimes involving alleged victims forced to live in a basement.

Anyone with information about the victims, or with information about Summerlin's sex trafficking operation, is asked to contact the FBI at (313) 965-2323 .