Watch
News

Actions

Federal agents charge Detroit man for operating an alleged sex trafficking operation out of his home

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 4:51 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 16:51:44-04

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Federal agents have arrested a Detroit man for allegedly operating a brothel in the basement of his east side Detroit home.

Investigators say at least ten women fell victim to 42-year-old Quiyemabi Summerlin's operation.

On Friday, Federal agents charged Summerlin with sex trafficking by force, running a drug home, and drug and gun crimes involving alleged victims forced to live in a basement.

Anyone with information about the victims, or with information about Summerlin's sex trafficking operation, is asked to contact the FBI at (313) 965-2323 .

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!