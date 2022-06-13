Federal judge denies Perry Johnson's motion to halt printing of primary ballots

(WXYZ & ASSOCIATED PRESS) — In the latest update in the GOP ballot signature debacle, a federal judge has denied Perry Johnson's motion to temporarily halt the printing of the Michigan primary ballots.

The lawsuit, which was filed last week in United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, also asked that the signature threshold requirements be lowered or that Johnson’s name be added to the August, 2, 2022 Republican primary ballot.

The decision issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith read, "Defendants contend that Johnson likely could have avoided many of the errors on his petition had he exercised any of the recommended petition quality control practices."

The motion stated that Johnson had not established a likelihood of success on his First Amendment and due process claims.

It went on to say that "Defendants represent that an order to include Johnson on the ballot would require the counties to reprint hundreds of thousands of ballots, severely jeopardizing the counties’ ability to finalize absent voter ballots on time."

Johnson along with Michael Markey lost their appeals to the Michigan Supreme Court a few weeks ago.

The court battles started after the state elections bureau described widespread evidence of fraudulent signatures, names of dead voters and wrong addresses in a May 23 report — a conclusion that rocked the crowded field of GOP candidates vying to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Five candidates said they were victims of dishonest petition circulators and deserved to be on the ballot. They also complained that the state declared thousands of suspicious signatures invalid although only a portion were actually compared to signatures in the voter registry.

That included the once frontrunner James Craig, who announced he would be launching a write-in campaign.

The Board of State Canvassers tied, 2-2, on whether to put them on the ballot. A tie meant they were left off, and lawsuits followed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.