Federal judge reduces prison time of MI man convicted in MI Gov. kidnapping plot

(WXYZ) — A federal judge has reduced the prison sentence of a Michigan man Friday who was convicted for his role in the kidnapping plot of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Originally sentenced to 75-months in federal prison, Ty Garbin, 26, of Hartland Township, had his prison sentence reduced to 30-months after requests from his attorney who believes Garbin would be a target for extremists while in prison because of his cooperation with an investigation that led to the convictions of two men who, prosecutors say, orchestrated the kidnapping plot.

Garbin served as the government's star witness for two federal trials.

Garbin has been in custody since his arrest in October 2020. As a result of the reduced sentence, he may be immediately released to a halfway house.