Watch
News

Actions

Feds ask court to reinstate charges against ex-lawmaker

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Flesher/AP
A mural adorns the wall of a chocolate shop in downtown Traverse City, Mich., Feb. 13, 2021. Controversy over a local official's display of a gun during an online meeting has raised concerns that Michigan's seemingly tranquil north, a major Midwestern tourist destination, has some of the same racial and cultural divides that have ignited protests and violence in bigger cities. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Traverse City mural
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 09:40:45-05

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the Traverse City area who was accused of trading votes for campaign money when he served in the House.

A three-judge panel at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Thursday, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

In 2019, Larry Inman was acquitted of lying to the FBI, but the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on other charges.

A judge last year said Inman’s constitutional rights would be violated if he faced a second trial on charges of soliciting a bribe and attempted extortion.

Jurors didn’t believe Inman was lying about his acts, a “key predicate” underlining the other charges, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.

In text messages, Inman, a Republican, urged labor advocates to round up campaign contributions from other unions to win the votes of lawmakers who were under pressure in 2018 to repeal a wage law. He denied wrongdoing.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!