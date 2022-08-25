Feds request reduced sentence for Ty Garbin after cooperating in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Attorney's office has filed a request to reduce Ty Garbin's sentence after he cooperated in the trial in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Garbin pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge early last year and was sentenced to nearly 6 1/2 years in prison.

The court filing states Garbin's testimony gave detailed information that was backed up by evidence, and it also said he could be at risk from inmates who agree with the ideologies of Adam Fox and Barry Croft.

Both men were found guilty Tuesday in the plot to kidnap Whitmer.

Jury convicts two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020

Croft and Fox were guilty of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Croft, 46, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, was also convicted of another explosives charge.

Sentencing dates have been set for both men.

Fox will be sentenced on Dec. 12 and Croft is set to be sentenced on Dec. 28. Both face up to life in prison.