Feeling cloudy? It's because metro Detroit has only had 2 clear days this November

(WXYZ) — As we move through November and into December, shorter days and cloudier days are here. But have you recently thought that we haven't seen the sun in metro Detroit for a while? Well, we haven't.

In fact, metro Detroit has seen mostly cloudy days dating back nearly two weeks, according to National Weather Service preliminary climate data.

The data shows that there have only been two "clear" days in metro Detroit, while there have been eight "partly cloudy" days and 14 "cloudy" days.

According to the NWS data, 0-3 is a clear day, 4-7 is a partly cloudy day and 8-10 is a mostly cloudy day.

According to the data, only Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 have been clear days.

We have also had mostly cloudy days dating back to Nov. 14, except Nov. 20 when we were ranked a 7. However, that day had fog, ice pellets and smoke.

We are getting a break though! The 7 First Alert Weather Team says that we can expect to see sunshine on Tuesday in metro Detroit.

Check out the data for each day regarding clouds in metro Detroit below.

Nov. 1 - 8

Nov. 2 - 3

Nov. 3 - 7

Nov. 4 - 10

Nov. 5 - 9

Nov. 6 - 7

Nov. 7 - 5

Nov. 8 - 1

Nov. 9 - 7

Nov. 10 - 9

Nov. 11 - 8

Nov. 12 - 5

Nov. 13 - 7

Nov. 14 - 10

Nov. 15 - 10

Nov. 16 - 10

Nov. 17 - 10

Nov. 18 - 9

Nov. 19 - 9

Nov. 20 - 7

Nov. 21 - 10

Nov. 22 - 10

Nov. 23 - 9

Nov. 24 - 10